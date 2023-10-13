Employee at Northbrook HS removed after allegations of improper relationship with student: SBISD

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an employee of the Spring Branch Independent School District was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the district.

Sonia Heredia, a former paraprofessional at Northbrook High School, was arrested and charged due to an alleged improper relationship with a male student.

The student's age or affiliation with Heredia was not immediately made known by officials.

According to the district, Heredia was immediately removed from her position after receipt of the allegations before the beginning of the school year.

In a release sent by the district, if the allegations are true, the district said it urges the justice system to take proper action.

Spring Branch ISD does provide an Anonymous Reporting Link on campuses' websites and encourages all students, staff, and community members to follow the district's "See Something, Say Something" policy, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the SBISD Police Department at 713-984-9805.