84-year-old driver from Florida killed in crash on I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash that shut down part of the East Freeway on Tuesday morning, ABC13 has learned.

The wreck in the westbound lanes of I-10 at Thompson was reported on Houston Transtar's incident page at about 4:30 a.m. and had cleared about two hours later.

The driver from Florida was stopped in one of the lanes and had on no lights when his vehicle was hit, authorities said.

Baytown detectives and the Harris County medical examiner responded to the scene

The man's exact cause of death is under investigation.

