Lanes closed on I-45 heading in and out of Galveston due to crash and downed power lines, TxDOT says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect major delays Sunday afternoon on I-45 in Galveston after a major crash and downed powerlines cause closures.

Houston TranStar verified the two-vehicle crash at about 12 p.m. at Harborside in Galveston County.

TxDOT said the freeway's north and southbound lanes are closed but haven't specified what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

