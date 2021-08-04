chemical spill

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown reopens almost 3 weeks after chemical spill

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring reopened to guests again late Thursday morning, nearly three weeks after it was forced to close due to a chemical leak that sickened guests.

Splashtown says that its park team, external experts and Harris County public health officials completed a comprehensive inspection, and it's "confident that we have identified the issue and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence, and we are excited to safely welcome guests and team members back to the park."

The original incident unfolded on July 17 when there was a vapor release of pool-sanitizing chemicals in a children's pool area.

The park said that the release occurred because a component of the water filtration system was improperly installed by a third-party service company.

More than two dozen people were sickened, and at least 35 families are seeking legal action.

Splashtown says that automatic refunds were offered to all single-day ticket holders who purchased tickets for the days the park was closed.

Season pass holders and members are also expected to receive additional appreciation benefits due to the closure.

Season pass and membership holders seek Splashtown refunds to no avail
A family of eight canceled their membership at Splashtown after a chemical spill two weeks ago caused a closure of the park. The father said he wants his money back, but park officials say they won't refund it.

