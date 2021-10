Hurricane Harbor Splashtown reopens almost 3 weeks after chemical spill

EMBED >More News Videos A family of eight canceled their membership at Splashtown after a chemical spill two weeks ago caused a closure of the park. The father said he wants his money back, but park officials say they won't refund it.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring reopened to guests again late Thursday morning, nearly three weeks after it was forced to close due to a chemical leak that sickened guests.Splashtown says that its park team, external experts and Harris County public health officials completed a comprehensive inspection, and it's "confident that we have identified the issue and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence, and we are excited to safely welcome guests and team members back to the park."The original incident unfolded on July 17 when there was a vapor release of pool-sanitizing chemicals in a children's pool area.The park said that the release occurred because a component of the water filtration system was improperly installed by a third-party service company.More than two dozen people were sickened, and at least 35 families are seeking legal action Splashtown says that automatic refunds were offered to all single-day ticket holders who purchased tickets for the days the park was closed.Season pass holders and members are also expected to receive additional appreciation benefits due to the closure.