Hurricane Harbor Splashtown reopens almost 3 weeks after chemical spill

Splashtown says that its park team, external experts and Harris County public health officials completed a comprehensive inspection, and it's "confident that we have identified the issue and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence, and we are excited to safely welcome guests and team members back to the park."
The original incident unfolded on July 17 when there was a vapor release of pool-sanitizing chemicals in a children's pool area.
The park said that the release occurred because a component of the water filtration system was improperly installed by a third-party service company.
More than two dozen people were sickened, and at least 35 families are seeking legal action.
Splashtown says that automatic refunds were offered to all single-day ticket holders who purchased tickets for the days the park was closed.
Season pass holders and members are also expected to receive additional appreciation benefits due to the closure.
