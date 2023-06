Several impacted after possible exposure to chlorine in SW Houston, Houston fire officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is responding to a scene where several people have possibly been exposed to chlorine in SW Houston.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wilcrest Drive.

HFD Chief Samuel Peña says the scene is still active and fluid and asks that all avoid the area due to ongoing emergent operations

