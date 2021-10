28 released from hospitals after chemical exposure at Spring waterpark

EMBED >More News Videos SkyEye13 hovered above Spring's Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after more than 60 people were decontaminated when a possible chemical spill infiltrated a kiddie pool.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two dozen patients being treated for chemical exposure from a Spring waterpark have been released from hospitals, authorities said Sunday.The exposure happened in a children's pool area Saturday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown where dozens of guests were located. A lifeguard became sick and soon after, more people got sick, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Saturday.86 people were decontaminated by first responders, according to the Spring Fire Department. 31 people were transported to hospitals.21 of those were treated at Memorial Herman-Texas Medical Center, and seven were taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands. The patients at both hospitals were later released, hospital representatives said Sunday."I just kept wondering why I was burning," a park guest said.The fumes came from a solution of hypochlorite and 35% sulfuric acid , authorities said. Hypochlorite is a component of cleaner used to treat water in swimming pools. Sulfuric acid is a colorless, odorless liquid that can be highly corrosive in pure form.HAZMAT officials monitored the air quality at the park, according to a fire marshal. Hidalgo said there was no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area.Harris County Public Health ordered the park to remain closed while investigators worked to find out how the incident happened.