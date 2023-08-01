According to court records, the 22-year-old kept his gun drawn at pub patrons for several minutes after the shooting, stopping them from providing life-saving aid to the man who died.

Bond set at $450K for man charged with murder in triple shooting outside SW Houston pub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New details were revealed in court about what led up to a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, including the suspect's cousin, outside a bar in southwest Houston.

Gabriel Adonai Garcia's charges were read in probable cause court on Monday, though he waived his appearance. He later appeared before a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Garcia is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $450,000 total for the three charges.

According to court records, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement inside the restroom at Hunter's Pub on South Post Oak Road near Willowbend Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man in custody after shooting that left 1 dead and 2 injured outside Willowbend-area bar, HPD says

Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows the moment 22-year-old Garcia allegedly opened fire in the pub's parking lot.

Even after he stopped shooting, court records say Garcia kept his gun drawn and pointed at the front door of the business for four minutes.

That act, according to court records, kept people inside the pub from giving live-saving aid to those who were shot.

Court officials said 35-year-old Timothy Boelk was still alive while Garcia waited several minutes in his car with his gun drawn before leaving. By the time bar patrons could get to Boelk, it was too late. Officials said Boelk was shot five times.

As for the other two people who were shot -- officials said one of them was Gustavo Garcia, the suspect's cousin. He was shot in the hip. The victim told police his cousin drove him to the bar that night and doesn't know why he shot him.

The other victim was shot in the foot when Garcia pulled around the back of the pub as he left and fired off more rounds, officials said.

Boelk tried to calm things down before the shooting, but it didn't work, court officials said.

"A second male, identified as complainant one, exits the front door, holds up his hands in a motion indicating for the defendant to calm down. The defendant is then observed to begin discharging his firearm in the direction of complainant number one," prosecutors read in court.

Police said Garcia turned himself in at the Southwest Patrol station later Sunday afternoon.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.