A suspect is wanted after a man was killed during a triple shooting at Hunter's Pub on Post Oak Road in the Willowbend area, Houston police say.

1 killed, 2 injured after shots fired during argument in Willowbend area bar, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for an armed suspect after a man was killed during a triple shooting in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at Hunter's Pub, located at 10549 S. Post Oak Road, at about 2 a.m.

Investigators say an argument that started inside the bar made its way outside when the suspect fired at least three shots at the front door.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene, according to police. Officers said another bar customer was shot in the hip, and another man was shot in the foot.

The two men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Right now, it's unclear exactly what the fight was about and whether the suspect knew the victims.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.