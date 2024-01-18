Authorities are looking for four people believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.

2 men killed, another injured when shots fired during apparent break-in, Alvin police say

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A triple shooting at a home in Alvin left two men dead and a third in the hospital Wednesday night.

This was at a trailer home park on Steele Road near Gordon.

According to the Alvin Police Department, a person called 911 around 8 p.m., saying someone broke into their home and started shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two men dead and another with an apparent gunshot injury.

Police said they are looking for a group of four people who took off and are believed to be involved in the incident, but investigators haven't given a description of them.

Alvin PD is still working to determine the motive.

