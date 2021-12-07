Police looking into whether human remains found in Montrose backyard belong to missing homeowner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New homeowners made a grisly discovery at their house overnight in the Montrose neighborhood.According to Houston police, human remains were discovered in the back yard of a home in the 600 block of W. Clay near Stanford around 11 p.m. Monday.When officials arrived, they were directed to the yard, where the remains were found.Investigators say a homeowner had been missing from the home since March, but because the body is so badly decomposed, it is unclear if the remains are connected to the disappearance."There's people who have just moved into the home, so they weren't here when the person went missing, so we got everyone out. Common practice for an investigation, we're questioning everyone no matter how long they have been living here, however short of time," said HPD Sgt. Stephen Jimenez.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.