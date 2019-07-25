raid

DEADLY HOUSTON RAID: District attorney to ask for 10 more employees, $1.7M to fund investigation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office will ask for $1.7 million in taxpayer money to investigate Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a botched raid that left a husband and wife dead.

The money would fund 10 additional employees who could look into potential police misconduct.

This Friday will mark five months since the no-knock raid of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle's home on Harding Street in southeast Houston.

Several police officers were also shot. Gerald Goines, the lead case agent, has been blamed for the raid.

He swore in a search warrant that a confidential informant bought drugs at the home, but investigators believe he lied about that.

The incident prompted a review of his 1,400 cases over the years as well as his partner's cases.

Now the district attorney's office plans to review records on all confidential informants used by HPD's narcotics officers for the last several years.

READ MORE: HPD hands over narcotics division files in raid investigation

"I mean they're looking at cases going all the way back to 2014. If they find out confidential informants were made up or known confidential informants were listed as providing information on cases that the informants say that they didn't, this could go far beyond Goines' cases," said former prosecutor Stephen Aslett.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office released a statement saying in part:

"The Harding Street case is huge and more complex than most other cases. From possible misconduct to the use of confidential informants, we must review everything and get it right. The public demands and deserves nothing less."

Despite the high price tag, some were supportive of the request for more resources.

"Are there people in prison? Are there people in jail who are victims of these HPD officers? How high does it go? This is unprecedented," said civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen.

Another group, Texas Organizing Project, plans to speak against the attempt to hire more prosecutors, saying that the move would be counter to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's public commitment to ending mass incarceration.



Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentdeadly shootingofficer involved shootingraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAID
Horrifying details of body donation center raid revealed
Deadly raid evidence sheds doubt on HPD investigation: attorneys
Nashville neighbors form human chain to stop ICE
County consultant paid nearly $500K before raids: poker rooms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News