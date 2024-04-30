Welfare check leads to 3 bodies found in SW Houston home, HPD says

Three people, a man and woman in their 60s and a 23-year-old man, were all found dead at a home in southwest Houston Monday night.

Three people, a man and woman in their 60s and a 23-year-old man, were all found dead at a home in southwest Houston Monday night.

Three people, a man and woman in their 60s and a 23-year-old man, were all found dead at a home in southwest Houston Monday night.

Three people, a man and woman in their 60s and a 23-year-old man, were all found dead at a home in southwest Houston Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department welfare check led officers to a grim discovery inside a home on the southwest side Monday evening.

According to HPD, officers were called to the 4900 block of Danfield Drive in the city's Central Southwest neighborhood, where the bodies of three people were found.

Police received the welfare check request at 7:16 p.m.

Officers called on HPD homicide detectives to investigate.

The police department later said that a man and woman in their late 60s were found inside the home while a man in his 20s was found in a garage apartment. They added that preliminary information showed that a man killed himself after killing two other people.

Police believe they're related to each other but were not specifying their relationship.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker recorded eight homicides in the last 12 months in this area, which includes Almeda Plaza, South Glen, Dumbarton Oaks, and Briarwick. Eight homicides were counted in 2023. Four were recorded in each of 2021 and 2022.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.