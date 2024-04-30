Parents located after boy discovered wandering alone in Cypresswood area, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a child who was found wandering alone Tuesday morning have been located, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

Authorities said in an update at about 8:25 a.m. that the investigation would continue, but didn't release further details.

Precinct 4 first posted on Facebook about two hours earlier that they were looking for the child's parents after a woman called to report she found the child alone in the Cypresswood Drive and Cypresswood Heights Drive area.

The child was evaluated by EMS.

