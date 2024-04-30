Man dies after being shot at least 14 times outside apartments on Houston's westside, police say

For now, HPD said investigators have little to go on. Investigators were looking for surveillance video and any witnesses who may have been in the area.

For now, HPD said investigators have little to go on. Investigators were looking for surveillance video and any witnesses who may have been in the area.

For now, HPD said investigators have little to go on. Investigators were looking for surveillance video and any witnesses who may have been in the area.

For now, HPD said investigators have little to go on. Investigators were looking for surveillance video and any witnesses who may have been in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being shot at least 14 times in the Eldridge Neighborhood on Houston's westside, according to police.

Officers were called to the Oaks of Ashford Point apartment complex on Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, Houston police found a man in his 20s lying in the parking lot. Investigators said he'd been shot at least 14 times.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, investigators are trying to piece together exactly what led up to the deadly shooting. For now, HPD said they have little to go on.

"He was shot at least 14 times. We have no witnesses at this time and we're still looking for surveillance video," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.