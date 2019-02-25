RAID

Second drug case dismissed involving HPD officer under fire for botched raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man charged with drug possession saw his case dropped on Monday as all cases associated with the police work of Officer Gerald Goines are being reviewed.

On Jan. 28, Goines was the case agent in the botched Harding Street drug raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas and left four officers, including himself, shot.

Since being relieved of duty, Eyewitness News has talked to at least six people who say Goines either lied in their criminal cases or shot a family member.

They include Brandon Carter, who was literally walking by a police scene and ended up facing drug charges, and Willie Gray, a 72-year-old with cancer who was unaware HPD raided the home he owns. Then, there is Courtney Jacobs, who just had her drug case dismissed after spending five months in jail for what she says was a bogus drug arrest.

Several dozen active cases will come under scrutiny, and all of Goines' 1,400 past cases will be reviewed as well.

Trevon Cornett's case was among those under review.

Cornett was sleeping when Goines and his narcotics crew raided his home.

"They were looking for controlled substances in the house," said Cornett, who decided to plead guilty because prosecutors offered him deferred adjudication.

He told us he was not guilty of possessing drugs, but did not want to risk the court system.

Court documents say his case was dismissed as an "interest of justice."

