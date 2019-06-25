raid

HPD hands over narcotics division files in raid investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Files dating back years involving Houston police's narcotics division are heading to the district attorney's office.

Late last week, the Harris County District Attorney's Office demanded records about all confidential informants dating back to 2014, as part of the botched no-knock raid of a couple's home on Harding Street in southeast Houston.

On Monday, the district attorney's office said thousands of files were received and will be reviewed.

"An agreement has been reached for remaining records to be provided next week," said Dane Schiller, the district attorney's office spokesman.

The files requested include the names of informants, locations of buys, payouts to those informants, who approved those payments and who signed off on any operations.

The scope of the request is not limited to just the Harding Street raid, according to the DA's Office, but is related to all confidential informants used by HPD Narcotics Squad 15 from January 1, 2014 to the present.

"This information is crucial to our ongoing review of hundreds of warrants and controlled buys executed by the HPD Narcotics Division and specifically the Goines investigation," a release last week stated.

Former HPD Officer Gerald Goines is accused of lying on a search warrant that led to the January 28 raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas.

The district attorney's office promised to issue grand jury subpoenas for the files Tuesday if the records were not turned over.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo insisted that his department acted cooperatively with the district attorney's office.



CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentdeadly shootingofficer involved shootingraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAID
Horrifying details of body donation center raid revealed
Deadly raid evidence sheds doubt on HPD investigation: attorneys
HPD RAID: District attorney to ask for $1.7M to fund probe
Nashville neighbors form human chain to stop ICE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News