Police led on chase after seeking to question HPD K-9 stabbing suspect in father's disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are on the lookout for the man accused of stabbing a K-9 last weekend after he ran from officers overnight.Houston police wanted to talk to 26-year-old Ryan Mitchell Smith Monday night because his father is reportedly missing.Smith led police on a pursuit that ended at the Houston Polo Club on the northwest side of Memorial Park, according to HPD.Investigators said he then ran into the woods and disappeared.It's important if you live or exercise in the area to pay attention to your surroundings.Smith is currently out on bond after a run-in with police on Saturday, Jan. 22. He is accused of stabbing an HPD K-9 with a knife.That situation started as an attempted carjacking, and ended after Smith ran from police, stabbed the K-9, and eventually gave himself up, investigators said.K-9 "Nate" is OK and recovering at home, according to police.Smith was charged with evading arrest and interference with a police service animal, but bonded out of jail.HPD investigators said they wanted to talk to Smith Monday night because his father is missing.Officers located Smith on Houston's westside near Briar Forest and Dairy Ashford and, according to investigators, he was driving his father's truck.That's when Smith took off, and eventually ditched the truck at Memorial Park before running off into the woods, police said.Officers said they found a gun in the truck after Smith ran off.Radio traffic audio captured the moment officers were trying to arrest Smith overnight."Homicide 3494. Hold the air. We have a potential kidnapping suspect on the run. He is in a black Denali GMC. He is going to be on Dairy Ashford, 500 block of Dairy Ashford," an officer reported. "He has no plates on the car. A potential murder suspect."The hours-long search for Smith ended at 3 a.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions.If you spot Smith, you should call police immediately.