Man accused of stabbing of HPD K-9 during foot pursuit in The Heights, police say

2nd Nate Update: The doctors say surgery was successful and everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery. He should even be able to go home with his handler in a few days! 👮‍♀️🦴🐾. https://t.co/uRkgt4cqzf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with stabbing an HPD K-9 while evading deputies over the weekend in the Heights.According to records, 26-year-old Ryan Mitchell Smith is charged with evading arrest and interference with a police service animal.The stabbing happened Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Officers were responding to an attempted carjacking call at 800 Memorial Heights Drive. Witnesses said Smith had left the location and went to a nearby H-E-B, where he stole merchandise and left.Smith was eventually located inside a nearby apartment parking garage but ran from the scene. During the chase, police released K-9 "Nate," who at one point caught up to Smith. It was then that Nate was stabbed, authorities said.Smith was taken into custody shortly after and charged for his role in the incident, police said.Nate was taken to an emergency vet, where he underwent surgery. Since then, Nate has been released and is at home with his HPD partner, and is expected to make a full recovery.