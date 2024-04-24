Man found stabbed to death outside restaurant in Near Northside neighborhood, police say

Investigators are trying to find the killer accused of stabbing the man to death. The restaurant owner called 911 after he discovered the victim's body.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to find a killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside of a restaurant in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood.

The victim's body was discovered by the owner of the restaurant in the 2800 block of Fulton Street near Halpern Street just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived, they found that the man had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Right now we're waiting on homicide to make the scene. Once they get here, they'll look for any witnesses, look for surveillance video," Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said. "Hopefully we get some kind of description of the suspect or suspects and get that out to y'all as soon as possible."

ABC13 video from the scene shows the restaurant's parking lot blocked by crime scene tape.

Police said it didn't appear the body had been there very long. The medical examiner will determine when the man died.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area, trying to determine exactly what happened and put together a suspect description.