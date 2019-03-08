HPD officer under review after deadly raid files for retirement

Chief says informant says he didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Retirement papers have been filed by a Houston police officer linked to a Jan. 28 drug raid that ended with the deaths of a man and his wife.

HPD officer Steven Bryant's retirement becomes effective at the end of business Friday, sources tell ABC13 Eyewitness News. With retirement, he'll still get full pension and benefits.

At least 800 cases linked to Bryant are under review by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who was already investigating 1,400 cases linked to his partner, officer Gerald Goines.

RELATED: Man claims 2 officers at center of Harding St. HPD raid terrorized his neighborhood

Both Bryant and Goines were relieved of duty last month following the Harding Street raid.

Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were both killed when officers entered their home and a shootout ensued. Four HPD officers were also shot and a fifth officer injured his knee.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Feb. 16 that a confidential informant didn't buy drugs at the southeast Houston home, as reported by Goines. That statement was the catalyst for the no-knock search warrant obtained by officers before the deadly raid unfolded.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office has a duty to pursue justice "in every instance, no matter how many cases this involves."

"We are going to thoroughly review each of these cases to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper," Ogg said last month.

