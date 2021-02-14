Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo outlines a weather plan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is scheduled to hold a briefing to discuss the extreme winter weather the county is receiving this evening.
She and other local officials will be providing residents with a plan on how to prepare for the freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the region.
Other leaders include Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan, Meteorologist and Director or Flood Operations Jeff Lindner, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
As of Sunday evening, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued area-wide across SE Texas and is expected to last through Monday afternoon.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had already urged people to stay off the roads starting this evening, with errands or any other essential chores completed by now.
City leaders across the region also asked residents to prepare their homes ahead of the storm. Warming stations and shelters are now open throughout the Houston area.
