In bodycam video released by police, you can see the young child clinging onto the edge of the ice with his body submerged.

Video shows officer rushing to save child who fell through frozen pond in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. -- Dramatic video shows the moment a police officer in Arkansas jumped into action to save a young child who fell into a partially frozen pond.

The incident happened last weekend at an apartment complex in Jonesboro.

The officer, identified by police as Troy Ellison, can be seen running through the area before locating the child, who is clinging onto the edge of the ice with his body submerged. The officer then crawls onto the ice and ultimately pulls the child up and off the ice.

The child was taken to hospital to be checked for weather-related injuries.

"Be mindful that no matter how cold the temperatures get this winter, playing on the ice is never safe," read a post published by the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook. "Luckily, this call had a very happy ending."