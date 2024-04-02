Houston police seek 3 suspects after SUV riddled with bullet holes in deadly Gulfgate-area shooting

Houston police believe four men, who were sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade at a gas station on Wayside Drive, were targeted in the shooting. One man was killed and another was hurt.

Houston police believe four men, who were sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade at a gas station on Wayside Drive, were targeted in the shooting. One man was killed and another was hurt.

Houston police believe four men, who were sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade at a gas station on Wayside Drive, were targeted in the shooting. One man was killed and another was hurt.

Houston police believe four men, who were sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade at a gas station on Wayside Drive, were targeted in the shooting. One man was killed and another was hurt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three suspects after a deadly shooting in Gulfgate, which they believe was targeted.

It happened at a gas station at 2490 South Wayside Drive, off the I-45 Gulf Freeway, at 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Houston police said four men went inside the convenience store to do some shopping, came back outside, and got into a black Cadillac Escalade.

As soon as the men got into the vehicle, three suspects arrived at the scene in two separate cars, got out, and opened fire on the Cadillac, HPD said.

Video from the scene shows the windshield riddled with bullet holes.

Police said two of the victims got out of the Cadillac and ran inside the convenience store during the shooting. A 34-year-old man was killed and a 29 -year-old man is in critical condition, according to HPD. The two others were not hurt.

HPD said one of the victims had a pistol, but it's unclear if he was able to return fire.

The suspects reportedly drove away in a silver Dodge Charger and a silver Mercedes Benz, according to HPD. They were last seen going down Telephone Road after exiting the parking lot.

They were described only as three Hispanic men dressed in all white.

HPD released surveillance photos of the three suspects on social media on Tuesday morning in hopes that someone might recognize them.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.