Don't get caught in these Father's Day Houston traffic hotspots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in traffic this Father's Day weekend! Here's a look at what road closures to expect.Starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a total closure of the East Beltway from I-10 to SH-225.The closure will last until Monday morning.Richmond Avenue also closes Friday night.All eastbound and westbound lanes will be blocked at the West Loop to Post Oak starting at 9 p.m. Friday.Richmond will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.The northbound connector ramp on I-45 to I-610 South Loop will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday.Two inside lanes of the freeway will also be closed from Broadway Street to the I-610 South Loop during the same time period.Crews will be blocking Southwest Freeway feeder road from Fountain View to Chimney Rock starting Sunday.It will be a total closure.The closure lasts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.