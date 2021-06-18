Don't get caught in these Father's Day Houston traffic hotspots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in traffic this Father's Day weekend! Here's a look at what road closures to expect.
East Beltway
Starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a total closure of the East Beltway from I-10 to SH-225.
The closure will last until Monday morning.
Richmond Avenue
Richmond Avenue also closes Friday night.
All eastbound and westbound lanes will be blocked at the West Loop to Post Oak starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Richmond will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
I-45
The northbound connector ramp on I-45 to I-610 South Loop will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday.
Two inside lanes of the freeway will also be closed from Broadway Street to the I-610 South Loop during the same time period.
Southwest Freeway
Crews will be blocking Southwest Freeway feeder road from Fountain View to Chimney Rock starting Sunday.
It will be a total closure.
The closure lasts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
