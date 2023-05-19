Multiple closures on I-45 could slow down your weekend plans around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Drivers will want to avoid these areas around I-45 this weekend. Several gridlock alerts tied to construction are sure to cause backups.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
On the I-45 Gulf Freeway, the northbound mainlanes from Telephone Road to the I-69 connector ramp and Lockwood Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers will be detoured from the connector to I-610 westbound.
I-45 North Freeway
All northbound mainlanes of the I-45 North Freeway from Memorial Drive to the I-10 Katy Freeway will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers can take the I-10 eastbound exit to I-69 north then I-610 west.
I-10
The I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound connector and I-10 East Freeway westbound connector to I-45 will also close starting Friday at 9 p.m. as part of the same construction project.
