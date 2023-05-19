I-45 wins a gridlock alert prize for planned construction on both the Gulf Freeway and the North Freeway. And that's not all that could slow drivers down. Find out where you need to avoid this weekend.

Multiple closures on I-45 could slow down your weekend plans around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Drivers will want to avoid these areas around I-45 this weekend. Several gridlock alerts tied to construction are sure to cause backups.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

On the I-45 Gulf Freeway, the northbound mainlanes from Telephone Road to the I-69 connector ramp and Lockwood Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured from the connector to I-610 westbound.

I-45 North Freeway

All northbound mainlanes of the I-45 North Freeway from Memorial Drive to the I-10 Katy Freeway will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can take the I-10 eastbound exit to I-69 north then I-610 west.

I-10

The I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound connector and I-10 East Freeway westbound connector to I-45 will also close starting Friday at 9 p.m. as part of the same construction project.

