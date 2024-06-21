I-45 North Freeway bridge repairs begin Friday night, prompting major closures over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repairs on the I-45/North Freeway bridge might hinder your plans this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes as multiple closures are expected to cause delays.

Multiple lanes on I-45 North Freeway southbound between Spring Cypress Road and Cypresswood Drive will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. and remain closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

The department said the Diamond Lane (HOV) will reopen on Sunday at 4 a.m.

TxDOT said at least one lane will remain open at all times for the initial portion of the work, and a second lane will be reopened as soon as safely possible.

The I-45 North Freeway southbound entrance ramp from Louetta Road will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Additional closure information can be found at Houston TranStar. Closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.

