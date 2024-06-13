Gridlock Alert: TxDOT prepares to open I-610 West Loop NB ramp to US-59 ramp this weekend

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers! Work on the I-610 West Loop at US-59 may impact your weekend commute.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews plan to open the West Loop northbound connector ramp to US-59 northbound.

As part of the reopening, TxDOT said two lanes on I-610 northbound at Bellaire Boulevard would close.

The roadwork is part of the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange Project, which aims to relieve traffic congestion and make the interchange safer.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late this year.