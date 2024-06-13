WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Gridlock Alert: TxDOT prepares to open I-610 West Loop NB ramp to US-59 ramp this weekend

KTRK logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, Houston drivers! Work on the I-610 West Loop at US-59 may impact your weekend commute.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews plan to open the West Loop northbound connector ramp to US-59 northbound.

As part of the reopening, TxDOT said two lanes on I-610 northbound at Bellaire Boulevard would close.

The roadwork is part of the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange Project, which aims to relieve traffic congestion and make the interchange safer.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late this year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW