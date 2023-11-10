ABC13's Gridlock Alert includes closures on the East Loop and the Southwest Freeway ahead of this Veterans Day weekend.

Gridlock Alert: 2 major freeway closures that could slow down your Veterans Day weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have plans this Veterans Day weekend, here are two major freeway closures in the Houston area you should know about.

ABC13's Gridlock Alert this week includes the northbound East Loop, which will close between Highway 225 and the East Freeway beginning Friday night.

Drivers will have to detour and take I-45 to US-59, up to I-10, and then onto the East Loop.

It should reopen by Monday morning's rush hour.

There will also be slow-downs on the Southwest Freeway.

Three outbound lanes will be closed from Weslayan to Newcastle, just before the West Loop.

The closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. but should end by Saturday night.

You can take Richmond as an alternate route.

