Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend

Friday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 24

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The big traffic closures this weekend come as the Houston Astros are chasing another appearance in the World Series and the Houston Rockets get back to regular season action at home.Closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. SaturdayDetour: Take IH-610 northbound connector; exit Westheimer Road and U-turn at Westheimer Road; stay right and take entrance ramp onto IH-69 southbound mainlanes.Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to the IH-610 westbound entrance.Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to IH-45 North.Closed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastboundClosed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastboundClosed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.Traffic take Chimney Rock Road exit off of connectors onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. Continue to next IH-69 southbound mainlanes entrance ramp.Closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.Traffic to continue on IH-69 southbound mainlanes. Take Chimney Rock Road exit onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. U-turn at Chimney Rock Road onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound mainlanes. Take respective connector to IH-610 northbound or southbound.This closure includes southbound entrance ramp from Weslayan and exit to Newcastle.Closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.Traffic will exit Spencer and can re-enter at Spencer on ramp