Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The big traffic closures this weekend come as the Houston Astros are chasing another appearance in the World Series and the Houston Rockets get back to regular season action at home.

Friday, Oct. 22




US-59 southbound from Weslayan to South Rice: Total closure
Closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday
Detour: Take IH-610 northbound connector; exit Westheimer Road and U-turn at Westheimer Road; stay right and take entrance ramp onto IH-69 southbound mainlanes.

IH-610 South Loop westbound from SH-225 to IH-45 Gulf: Total closure
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to the IH-610 westbound entrance.

IH-610 South Loop westbound exit ramp to IH-45 northbound: Total closure
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to IH-45 North.

Beltway 8-East southbound from IH-10 east to SH-225: Total closure

Closed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastbound

IH-10 East eastbound and westbound connector ramp: Total closure
Closed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastbound

Saturday, Oct. 23



IH-610 West Loop northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest southbound: Total closure
Closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic take Chimney Rock Road exit off of connectors onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. Continue to next IH-69 southbound mainlanes entrance ramp.

IH-69 Southwest southbound connector ramp to IH-610 West Loop northbound and southbound: Total closure

Closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic to continue on IH-69 southbound mainlanes. Take Chimney Rock Road exit onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. U-turn at Chimney Rock Road onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound mainlanes. Take respective connector to IH-610 northbound or southbound.

This closure includes southbound entrance ramp from Weslayan and exit to Newcastle.

Sunday, Oct. 24



Beltway 8-East southbound mainlanes and entrance ramp from Spencer Highway and exit ramp to Spencer Highway: Total closure
Closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Traffic will exit Spencer and can re-enter at Spencer on ramp

