Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend

Friday, Oct. 22
US-59 southbound from Weslayan to South Rice: Total closure
Closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday
Detour: Take IH-610 northbound connector; exit Westheimer Road and U-turn at Westheimer Road; stay right and take entrance ramp onto IH-69 southbound mainlanes.
IH-610 South Loop westbound from SH-225 to IH-45 Gulf: Total closure
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to the IH-610 westbound entrance.
IH-610 South Loop westbound exit ramp to IH-45 northbound: Total closure
Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Traffic can exit Broadway Boulevard and proceed through the intersection to IH-45 North.
Beltway 8-East southbound from IH-10 east to SH-225: Total closure
Closed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastbound
IH-10 East eastbound and westbound connector ramp: Total closure
Closed continuously from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Detour: Take IH-10 westbound to IH-610 southbound to SH-225 eastbound
Saturday, Oct. 23
IH-610 West Loop northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest southbound: Total closure
Closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic take Chimney Rock Road exit off of connectors onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. Continue to next IH-69 southbound mainlanes entrance ramp.
IH-69 Southwest southbound connector ramp to IH-610 West Loop northbound and southbound: Total closure
Closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic to continue on IH-69 southbound mainlanes. Take Chimney Rock Road exit onto IH-69 southbound Frontage Road. U-turn at Chimney Rock Road onto IH-69 northbound Frontage Road. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound mainlanes. Take respective connector to IH-610 northbound or southbound.
This closure includes southbound entrance ramp from Weslayan and exit to Newcastle.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Beltway 8-East southbound mainlanes and entrance ramp from Spencer Highway and exit ramp to Spencer Highway: Total closure
Closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Traffic will exit Spencer and can re-enter at Spencer on ramp
