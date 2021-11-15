car crash

Gun and bullet holes spotted after crash on US-290 near W. 43rd in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays on US-290 in northwest Houston after a crash and police investigation.

Houston police blocked two lanes of US-290 and the exit ramp at W. 43rd Street after the incident Monday morning.

SkyEye flew above the scene and captured video of one vehicle that had struck the median, along with several other cars involved in the crash.

The closure of the exit quickly began to cause delays.

Just before the crash, callers in the area reported a shooting on the highway.

It's unclear if that's exactly what happened, but officers did put crime scene tape up, which is unusual for a normal car crash.

SkyEye video appeared to show bullet holes in one of the cars and a gun on the ground, though a shooting is not confirmed.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, though there was an ambulance at the scene.
