US-290 reopens hours after overturned big rig blocked freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of the westbound US-290 are reopened again after an overturned big rig blocked the freeway for hours Friday morning.

Crews were able to turn the 18-wheeler upright by mid-morning before the freeway was good to reopen at 10:54 a.m.

The closure, first reported at about 6:30 a.m., was in the area of the US-290 near Hollister. It caused backups for miles, with just one lane of traffic moving.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the crash, but SkyEye video from above the scene showed the 18-wheeler on its side, blocking most of the outbound lanes.

It appeared the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured, as he was seen walking around the scene, cooperating with officials.

