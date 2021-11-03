Southwest Freeway reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused messy morning commute

UPDATE: I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at SH 288 all mainlanes now open following heavy truck crash. pic.twitter.com/NpUa5Fp6ou — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southwest Freeway has reopened after it was closed for over five hours Wednesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, causing major morning commute delays.The overturned big rig blocked all mainlanes of I-69 south at the SH-288 split.The accident caused miles of backups for Houston drivers during the morning commute.The freeway officially reopened around 8:45 a.m.Video showed the 18-wheeler on its side, with two heavy wreckers at the scene. It appeared the 18-wheeler lost its load.It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.