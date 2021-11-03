traffic delay

Southwest Freeway reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused messy morning commute

Overturned 18-wheeler causes major closure on I-69 south

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Southwest Freeway has reopened after it was closed for over five hours Wednesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, causing major morning commute delays.

The overturned big rig blocked all mainlanes of I-69 south at the SH-288 split.



The accident caused miles of backups for Houston drivers during the morning commute.

The freeway officially reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Video showed the 18-wheeler on its side, with two heavy wreckers at the scene. It appeared the 18-wheeler lost its load.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.
