Police and fire crews launch water rescue to save man from Lake Houston after jet ski incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and fire crews rescued a man from Lake Houston waters on Sunday evening after he fell off a jet ski and could not get back on.

According to the Houston Fire Department, four people were riding the jet ski when all four fell off. Three were able to get back on the jet ski, but the man was left stranded in the lake.

Authorities said they launched a water rescue about 6:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that the man had fallen.

The man was picked up by a rescue boat and was uninjured, according to HFD.

No one else in the group was hurt.

