Attendees optimistic on landing jobs after job fair held in Alief center: 'This gives people hope'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second chance at life after doing time is what many long for.

On Saturday morning, an expunction clinic and job fair were held at the Alief Community Center.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare says this is the first time they've done an event like this and it took months of planning with leaders like Houston Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas.

"The lack of hope is responsible for so much of the crime we all experience in a big city like this... and this gives people hope," Teare said.

The line was out the door with people waiting to get insight on their cases from legal representatives and to shake hands at the job fair.

"I keep looking for jobs, but I can't find one because of my bad record," attendee Denis Pena said.

Pena says he used to be in and out of jail. He says the life mistakes have now put him in a bind to find new opportunities and build a better life far away from crime.

"I need a second chance because I'm tired already of all that going in and out of jail, not being able to support my family," Pena said.

He was one of several dozen lined up to seek help at the event in Alief.

"I need help with my background so I can get a decent job - making decent money," attendee Megan Grimsley said. "I do have hope."

Grimsley was in prison nearly a decade ago. As she looks for good jobs, she feels the weight of her past feels are like shackles as she tries to move on and grow.

"I'm not the same person...I don't do the same stuff that I used," Grimsley said.

She is now filled with a new sense of hope as legal representatives look over the cases of everyone seeking help today in hopes of finding avenues to expunge their records.

"You can still have the same chances as everybody else," Grimsley said.

Tables of opportunities at the fingertips of all who attended...something councilwoman Tiffany Thomas feels passionate about saying she hopes this is the first of many events of its kind in partnership with the district attorney's office.

"And the fact that they're comfortable saying, 'Yes, me too. Yes, I need help and not being ashamed of that,'" Thomas said. "It's no surprise that when the doors opened, there was a line out the building, and I hope that this is the first of many."

Thomas says she practices what she preaches; there are two second-chance employees on her staff. Many of these people build a path for a different life.

"It means a lot because I would be able to be normal and do stuff everybody else does," Grimsley said.

People told ABC13 they're optimistic that this time they'll land good jobs to help support their families and stay out of trouble for good.

