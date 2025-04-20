4 people hospitalized in drive-by-shooting outside southeast Houston bar, HPD says

Police said an SUV was driving eastbound toward the Gulf Freeway before turning around and opening fire towards a crowd of about 15 to 20 people.

Police said an SUV was driving eastbound toward the Gulf Freeway before turning around and opening fire towards a crowd of about 15 to 20 people.

Police said an SUV was driving eastbound toward the Gulf Freeway before turning around and opening fire towards a crowd of about 15 to 20 people.

Police said an SUV was driving eastbound toward the Gulf Freeway before turning around and opening fire towards a crowd of about 15 to 20 people.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston on Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the 12900 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway.

Police said an SUV was driving eastbound toward the Gulf Freeway before turning around and opening fire towards a crowd of about 15 to 20 people.

According to police, two of the victims are both men, who are in critical condition but stable, while two others, including a man and a woman, were grazed by the gunfire.

Police are working to determine the motive for the shooting, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.