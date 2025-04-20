1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside pickup truck in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another is injured after being shot inside a pickup truck on Beechnut Street in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said that the shooting happened at around 2:51 a.m. on Sunday at the 10500 block of Beechnut Street.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in the street.

Law enforcement says that one of the victims died at the hospital while the other is in critical condition but stable.

A third person, who was the wife of one of the victims, was inside the truck but was unharmed in the shooting, according to the police.

Detectives found the suspect's car, which was described as a silver Chevy Impala. There is no word on the suspect's description or whereabouts.

The westbound lanes of Beechnut Street were closed while police investigated. They reopened around 7 a.m.