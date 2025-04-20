Man arrested for allegedly stabbing brothers in front of their dad in Harris Co. road rage incident

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two brothers say they survived a road rage stabbing by wrestling a knife away from the suspect.

Kevin Brady, 39, was arrested after the Friday morning attack on the brothers.

Gabriel and Alejandro Galindo say they're electricians who work with their father. All three of them were headed to a job when they noticed Brady following them on Fallbrook near Jones Road.

The Galindos say Brady kept honking at them, but they didn't know why.

Eventually, they say he pulled in front of them and stopped his car, forcing them to stop behind him.

They said Brady then approached Gabrieland and began punching him in the face through an open window.

"Then (Gabriel) opened the door, tried to fight back," Alejandro said.

They say Brady initially retreated to his vehicle but soon returned with a knife, which they say he used to stab the two brothers.

Gabriel was stabbed in the back of his shoulder and in one of his hands, an injury that required 12 stitches.

Alejandro said one of his fingers was cut.

Both brothers say they began punching the suspect and eventually gained control of the knife.

"He changed his mentality after we took the knife from him," Alejandro said.

With no knife to do the talking for him, the Galindos say Brady resorted to verbal threats as a passerby called police.

"He said, 'The police is coming. You don't have papers. Get out. Let me go,'" Alejandro said.

"It's racist, too," Gabriel said.

They say Brady had to be taken from the scene in an ambulance because of the injuries he sustained in the tussle.

A magistrate later ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

Brady has a violent criminal history dating back to 2003.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

