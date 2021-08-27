More construction in the Galleria area will cause backups this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road closures due to construction around the Houston area could cause backups this weekend.
These are the areas you should avoid.
I-610 West Loop
There will be a total closure on the West Loop northbound at I-69 starting Friday at 9 p.m.
Drivers can take the Westheimer exit onto the I-610 northbound feeder road. Then, take the next entrance ramp onto the I-610 northbound mainlanes.
The closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday.
At the same time, two inside lanes of I-610 southbound at I-69 will also be closed.
I-69 Southwest Freeway
The Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to the I-610 West Loop southbound will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers can exit at Fountain View Drive and U-turn before taking the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound. Then, drivers can take the connector to I-610 southbound mainlanes.
Beltway 8
The westbound lanes of Beltway 8 from Aldine Westfield Road to Imperial Valley will be closed through the weekend.
The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday.
As a detour, motorists can take the westbound exit ramp to the Hardy Toll Road then follow the westbound feeder road to the westbound entrance ramp from West Hardy Road.
SH-146
The northbound lanes of SH-146 will be closed at the Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte.
Drivers can take SH-146 north to SH-225 west then I-610 north to I-10 East to avoid the closure.
All of the northbound lanes will be closed started at 9 p.m. Friday, and they'll reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
To read more about Houston-area road construction, visit houstontranstar.org.
