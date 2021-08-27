More construction in the Galleria area will cause backups this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road closures due to construction around the Houston area could cause backups this weekend.These are the areas you should avoid.There will be a total closure on the West Loop northbound at I-69 starting Friday at 9 p.m.Drivers can take the Westheimer exit onto the I-610 northbound feeder road. Then, take the next entrance ramp onto the I-610 northbound mainlanes.The closure will end at 5 a.m. Monday.At the same time, two inside lanes of I-610 southbound at I-69 will also be closed.The Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to the I-610 West Loop southbound will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday.Drivers can exit at Fountain View Drive and U-turn before taking the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound. Then, drivers can take the connector to I-610 southbound mainlanes.The westbound lanes of Beltway 8 from Aldine Westfield Road to Imperial Valley will be closed through the weekend.The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday.As a detour, motorists can take the westbound exit ramp to the Hardy Toll Road then follow the westbound feeder road to the westbound entrance ramp from West Hardy Road.The northbound lanes of SH-146 will be closed at the Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte.Drivers can take SH-146 north to SH-225 west then I-610 north to I-10 East to avoid the closure.All of the northbound lanes will be closed started at 9 p.m. Friday, and they'll reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.To read more about Houston-area road construction,