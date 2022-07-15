HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Transportation announced this weekend's closures in Houston as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.
TxDOT will close all northbound lanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway on Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m.
While construction continues on the new I-610 northbound mainlane bridge over I-69, the work taking place this weekend will allow for the reopening of the I-610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer, which has been closed since January.
Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. TxDOT said police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.
SEE ALSO: New 53-mile stretch of Grand Parkway opens in both directions
Crews will also close the mainlanes of I-69 southbound at I-610 West Loop each night this weekend during the I-610 West Loop mainlane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area.
TxDOT says the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.
To learn more about this closure, as well as other related closures for the project and detour information, you can visit the Houston TranStar website and the I-610 W. Loop/I-69 SW Freeway Interchange website.
TxDOT announces I-610 and I-69 weekend closures as part of $259 million project
ROAD CLOSURE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News