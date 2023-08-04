Gridlock Alert: Beware of these Houston-area road closures that could delay your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be prepared! As you head out for weekend fun, you'll want to avoid these Houston-area closures.
I-10 East Freeway
On the I-10 East Freeway, all eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Gellhorn Drive to the I-610 East Loop in east Harris County.
In addition to the eastbound mainlanes, the eastbound entrance ramp from McCarty Street/U.S. 90 Alternate will also be closed.
The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.
Drivers can take Wallisville Road as a detour.
Beltway 8
Crews will close the eastbound lanes of the South Beltway from Blackhawk Boulevard to the I-45 Gulf Freeway starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Drivers can take the feeder road or Fuqua Street to get around the closure.
TxDOT says the same stretch of Beltway 8 will close next weekend, too.
Louisiana Street
There will be a full closure of Louisiana Street between Capitol Street and Texas Avenue in downtown Houston this weekend.
The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday. It's expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Houston Transtar said the closure is related to construction at Jones Hall.
For more information on Houston-area road closures, visit Houston Transtar's website.