Fred Hartman Bridge closure and other freeway headaches will cause traffic this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic alert! You're going to want to avoid these freeway construction sites this weekend across the Houston area, especially on the Fred Hartman Bridge.Starting Friday night, closures begin around the Fred Hartman Bridge.To prepare for construction, crews will close one left lane on SH-225 from Sens Road to Highway 146.Look for closures over the next several weekends before bridge repairs officially start July 26.That's when both northbound and southbound traffic will be moved to the northbound bridge. The project will last around two months.According to TxDOT, an inspection last year revealed some fractures to the bridge.The eastbound and westbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 East will be completely closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.Drivers can detour westbound on I-10, southbound to I-610 to SH-225 eastbound. According to Houston TranStar, detour signs will be posted.On top of ongoing closures in the Galleria-area as crews work on the ramp project at the I-69/West Loop interchange, the northbound I-69 entrance ramp from Chimney Rock Road will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday.Drivers can instead take Westpark Drive, turn right onto the I-610 southbound frontage road, U-turn at Bissonnet Street, take the entrance ramp to the I-610 northbound main lanes and continue to the connector ramp to the I-69 northbound main lanes.