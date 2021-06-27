Work on 59 southbound Chimney Rock exit postponed due to weather

Crews have postponed the closure of the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock due to rain. It will not be closed tonight. It will be closed on June 29 at 9pm for about six weeks. Remember to get all closures for the 610/ 69 project at https://t.co/eNVvE0I6l3. pic.twitter.com/FgWHVjRyxJ