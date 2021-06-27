road closure

Work on 59 southbound Chimney Rock exit postponed due to weather

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather delays work on 59 southbound at Chimney Rock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another closure in an area full of them, but it's being pushed back by a day.

Due to weather, the closure on the Chimney Rock exit from US-59/I-69 southbound that was scheduled for Monday, June 28, has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 29, at 9 p.m., according to a tweet.



The closure is expected to last six weeks as work continues on the 610/69 interchange project.

The video above is a rundown of this weekend's list of roadwork that impacted commuters.

Read more about Houston-area roadway construction at houstontranstar.org.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad repairroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
3 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
Emergency repairs close 2 southbound US-59 lanes at Laura Koppe
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News