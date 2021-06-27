Work on 59 southbound Chimney Rock exit postponed due to weather

Due to weather, the closure on the Chimney Rock exit from US-59/I-69 southbound that was scheduled for Monday, June 28, has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 29, at 9 p.m., according to a tweet.
Crews have postponed the closure of the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock due to rain. It will not be closed tonight. It will be closed on June 29 at 9pm for about six weeks. Remember to get all closures for the 610/ 69 project at https://t.co/eNVvE0I6l3. pic.twitter.com/FgWHVjRyxJ— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 28, 2021
The closure is expected to last six weeks as work continues on the 610/69 interchange project.
