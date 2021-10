Houston-area freeway closures could slow down your weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Here's a look at some of the Houston-area road closures that will cause delays this weekend.On the East Beltway, the southbound lanes from I-10 to SH-225 will be closed.Drivers can take the Washburn Tunnel as an alternate route.The southbound lanes of the West Loop feeder road will be closed from Richmond to Westpark starting at 9 p.m. Friday.Drivers can take Chimney Rock to avoid the closure.The southbound lanes will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.Also on the West Loop, the northbound entrance ramp from Bellaire Boulevard will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Drivers can take the next entrance ramp at Bissonnet Street instead.Drivers could see delays on I-69 as two northbound outside lanes will be closed at the West Loop from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.Crews will be shutting down the eastbound exit ramp to Post Oak on the Westpark Tollway from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.Drivers could see delays on I-10 westbound as one lane between Patterson Street and Washington Avenue/Westcott street will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday.The lane will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.Read more about Houston-area roadway construction at houstontranstar.org.