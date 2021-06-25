Houston-area freeway closures could slow down your weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Here's a look at some of the Houston-area road closures that will cause delays this weekend.
East Beltway
On the East Beltway, the southbound lanes from I-10 to SH-225 will be closed.
Drivers can take the Washburn Tunnel as an alternate route.
West Loop
The southbound lanes of the West Loop feeder road will be closed from Richmond to Westpark starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Drivers can take Chimney Rock to avoid the closure.
The southbound lanes will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
Also on the West Loop, the northbound entrance ramp from Bellaire Boulevard will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drivers can take the next entrance ramp at Bissonnet Street instead.
I-69
Drivers could see delays on I-69 as two northbound outside lanes will be closed at the West Loop from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.
Westpark Tollway
Crews will be shutting down the eastbound exit ramp to Post Oak on the Westpark Tollway from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.
I-10
Drivers could see delays on I-10 westbound as one lane between Patterson Street and Washington Avenue/Westcott street will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday.
The lane will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Read more about Houston-area roadway construction at houstontranstar.org.
