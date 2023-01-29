Jackknifed 18-wheeler on Katy Freeway near Heights area causing traffic backups

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jackknifed 18-wheeler is causing traffic backups on the Katy Freeway Sunday morning.

The accident was reported at about 8:25 a.m. on I-10 westbound at Houston Avenue and Taylor Street.

Houston Transtar cameras showed the big rig blocking the right shoulder, right, and center lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

