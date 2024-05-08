WATCH LIVE

METRO project currently underway to improve bus stops, repair pavement along Westheimer

KTRK logo
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Eyewitness News at 6am - May 8, 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's some good news for Houstonians who live and work along Westheimer Road.

The City of Houston and METRO are breaking ground on a massive project to reconstruct and repave a six-mile stretch from the West Loop to downtown Houston.

Improvements will include repairing, paving, and reconstructing all lanes, new sidewalks, safer crossings, and 50 new bus stops.

"This is a new beginning," Mayor John Whitmire said during a press conference Tuesday. "We're not going to tolerate broken infrastructure-whether it's roads and streets or drainage. We're going to fix Houston."

Construction for the Westheimer project began last month.

The plan is part of METRO's larger 19-mile-long project, BOOST 82 Westheimer.

