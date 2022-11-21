Big rig crash on I-45 northbound at Memorial Drive expected to cause delays for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect delays! A big rig crash on I-45 northbound at Memorial Drive is blocking multiple mainlanes.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Houston Transtar.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

TxDOT tweeted a photo of the big rig blocking two lanes of traffic, causing backups.

Officials said the crash will take multiple hours to clear. Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab. On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map