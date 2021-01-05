Traffic

Big rig bursts into flames after crash on North Loop at Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big rig crashed on the North Loop near the Hardy Toll Road and the wreck went up in flames.

Crews are working to bring the flames under control, but there's no word just yet what's burning.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

