Truck crash blocks westbound South Loop at Highway 288 during afternoon commute

Eyewitness News has a traffic alert for the Tuesday commute if your travels home takes you through the South Loop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your drive-home commute takes you through the South 610 Loop, prepare to drive slower than usual Tuesday afternoon.

A heavy truck crash blocked the westbound mainlanes of the South Loop at Highway 288, TxDOT confirmed.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 4:12 p.m. and reported an expected delay of up to an hour.

ABC13's Elissa Rivas reported backups all the way to Mykawa.

