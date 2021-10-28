East Freeway reopens more than 3 hours after person hit and killed, causing major delays

Incident on I-10 East Freeway westbound at Normandy has cleared. All mainlanes now open. Traffic still very heavy in the area. pic.twitter.com/IdykaHxrJo — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The East Freeway has reopened more than three hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed, causing major delays for the morning commute.The crash happened on I-10 at Normandy sometime around 5 a.m.The westbound/inbound lanes of I-10 were shut down as crews worked to investigate the scene. The closure caused backups for miles.Houston police did not immediately release details about the person hit and killed or what exactly led up to the crash.