East Freeway reopens more than 3 hours after person hit and killed, causing major delays

The crash happened on I-10 at Normandy sometime around 5 a.m.
The westbound/inbound lanes of I-10 were shut down as crews worked to investigate the scene. The closure caused backups for miles.
Houston police did not immediately release details about the person hit and killed or what exactly led up to the crash.
Incident on I-10 East Freeway westbound at Normandy has cleared. All mainlanes now open. Traffic still very heavy in the area. pic.twitter.com/IdykaHxrJo— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 28, 2021