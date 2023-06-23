All inbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway before Shepherd Drive in Montrose have been closed since 2 a.m. Police believe the DWI suspect got onto the 527 Spur going the wrong way.

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash with possible drunk driver on I-69 Southwest Fwy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All inbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway before Shepherd Drive in Montrose are closed after a fiery wrong-way crash involving a possible drunk driver.

A motorcyclist in his 40s was killed when he was hit head-on by the driver, who Houston police said may have been intoxicated.

HPD said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe the driver of an SUV got onto the 527 Spur going the wrong way.

Police said there were two people inside the SUV when it collided head-on with the motorcycle. Both vehicles then caught on fire.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver of the SUV, who investigators say is cooperating.

No one inside the SUV sustained serious injuries, HPD said.

"According to our investigation, it appears that the driver that went the wrong way has signs of intoxication," Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said. "The district attorney is on scene now, processing the scene and gathering evidence. We're probably going to try to charge that driver with intoxication manslaughter."

Drivers can take the feeder road Highway 90-A, or surface streets to Richmond Avenue to avoid the closure.

